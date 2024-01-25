Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.
NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
