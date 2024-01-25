Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Elys Game Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.