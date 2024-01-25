Investors Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

About Yandex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

