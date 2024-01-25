Investors Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Stock Performance
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
