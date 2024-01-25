Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.87. 1,018,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,601,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.