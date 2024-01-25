IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Sells £3,226,950 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sansom sold 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total value of £3,226,950 ($4,100,317.66).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.32). The stock has a market cap of £200.49 million, a PE ratio of -16,250.00 and a beta of 0.54.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

