IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Sells £3,226,950 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Sansom sold 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total value of £3,226,950 ($4,100,317.66).
IQGeo Group Stock Performance
IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.32). The stock has a market cap of £200.49 million, a PE ratio of -16,250.00 and a beta of 0.54.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
