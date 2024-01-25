iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 159,695 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $47.63.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

