iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 7,000 shares.The stock last traded at $165.73 and had previously closed at $166.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 692.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

