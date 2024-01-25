iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.26 and last traded at C$16.27. Approximately 315,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 332,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.17.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.