iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.26 and last traded at C$16.27. Approximately 315,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 332,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.17.

