iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.