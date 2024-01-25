Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.89.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$20.89 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of C$39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.82.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0440061 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

