Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading 16.8% Higher

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 6,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Jin Medical International Stock Up 26.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

