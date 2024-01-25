JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOAN stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

