Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

