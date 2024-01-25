Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

