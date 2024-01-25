Jonathan Gunby Acquires 52 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($192.27).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($189.96).

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 59 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($188.92).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 293 ($3.72) on Thursday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.16. The firm has a market cap of £970.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

