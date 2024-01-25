JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.35.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The firm has a market cap of C$26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

