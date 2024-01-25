JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (LON:JEMA) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Plc (LON:JEMAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £52.77 million, a PE ratio of -13,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.88. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a 1-year low of GBX 91.10 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.90).

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

