JPMorgan Mid Cap (JMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Stock Performance
JMF stock opened at GBX 916.86 ($11.65) on Thursday. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a twelve month low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.45). The firm has a market cap of £197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 887.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap
