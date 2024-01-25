JPMorgan Mid Cap (JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on February 26th

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JMF opened at GBX 916.86 ($11.65) on Thursday. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a one year low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 913.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 887.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £197.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.91 and a beta of 1.21.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap
