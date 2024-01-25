JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (JMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

JMI opened at GBX 286.66 ($3.64) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.69. The company has a market capitalization of £223.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,791.63 and a beta of 1.30. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.18 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies news, insider Katrina Hart bought 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). In related news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,607.37). Also, insider Katrina Hart purchased 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

