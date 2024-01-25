JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (JMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on February 27th

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of JMI opened at GBX 286.66 ($3.64) on Thursday. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.18 ($3.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £223.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,791.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). In related news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,607.37). Also, insider Katrina Hart acquired 3,755 shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,643.90). 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

