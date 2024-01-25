Karen A. Foster Sells 1,198 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $20,078.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

