Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 709,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

