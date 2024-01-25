Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 29.7%

Shares of Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) were up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 11,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

