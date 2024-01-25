Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 21.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 141.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.