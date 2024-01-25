Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 3.1%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.51 and last traded at $53.16. 307,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,326,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

