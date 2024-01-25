Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LTRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.9 %

LTRX stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

