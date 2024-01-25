Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

