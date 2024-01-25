Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4,472.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

