Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.