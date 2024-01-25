Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $70.32 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.