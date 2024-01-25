Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 769.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.