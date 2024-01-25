Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 308 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

