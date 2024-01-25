Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 434 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

