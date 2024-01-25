Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.84. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

