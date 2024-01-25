Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

