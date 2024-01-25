Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

