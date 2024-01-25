Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

