Larson Financial Group LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.84 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $393.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

