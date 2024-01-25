Larson Financial Group LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.0 %

ET opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

