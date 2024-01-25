Larson Financial Group LLC Has $203,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 91.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $201,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.3% in the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 387,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 68,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
