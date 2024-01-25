Larson Financial Group LLC Has $203,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 91.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $201,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.3% in the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 387,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 68,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.