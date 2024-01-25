Larson Financial Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

