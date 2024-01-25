Larson Financial Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 16.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 79,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

