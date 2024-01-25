Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

