Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,018.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $968.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,039.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

