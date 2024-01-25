Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,681,000.

IYF stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

