Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.