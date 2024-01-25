Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 0.6 %

SBSW stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.