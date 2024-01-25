Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

