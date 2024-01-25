Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6,980.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 304,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 41,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AVAV opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

