Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 219.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

